Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $5.69 Million Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in FOX by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,755,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FOX by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,776,000 after purchasing an additional 406,367 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth about $252,280,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in FOX by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,135,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion and a PE ratio of 13.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average is $34.85. Fox Corp has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $41.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.23.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

