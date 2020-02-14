Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,998,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,417,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,387,000 after acquiring an additional 398,482 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,656,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,841,000 after acquiring an additional 175,211 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,071,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 357,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,675,000 after acquiring an additional 79,226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV opened at $155.39 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $125.28 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.61.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

