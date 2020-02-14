Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $6.69 Million Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in 3M by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 20,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,398,000. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $159.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $150.58 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.09 and its 200-day moving average is $167.86.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.30%.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

