Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $7.23 Million Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,130 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.65% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWV. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PWV stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.47 and a 52-week high of $42.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average of $39.40.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

