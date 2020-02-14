Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $7.72 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $830,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $2,264,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 45,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total value of $435,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,622 shares of company stock worth $17,056,266. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $341.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $163.60 and a 1 year high of $344.32. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $304.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.79.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $346.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $287.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.29.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

