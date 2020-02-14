Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $9.01 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $9,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,907,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,178,354,000 after purchasing an additional 154,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,535,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,670,000 after purchasing an additional 463,778 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,546,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,019 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.5% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,228,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,440,000 after purchasing an additional 21,553 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 53.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,421,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $454,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,881 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,755. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.32.

NYSE:FIS opened at $154.32 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $104.73 and a 1 year high of $156.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion, a PE ratio of 72.79, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

