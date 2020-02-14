Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,444 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $14,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,571,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,271,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,737,517,000 after buying an additional 305,737 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,295,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,131,000 after buying an additional 479,173 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,776,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,227,000 after buying an additional 61,665 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,272,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,535,000 after buying an additional 55,133 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other Schlumberger news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $34.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.64. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays set a $47.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.