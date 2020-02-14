Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $208.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.26. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $171.83 and a 12 month high of $208.90.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

