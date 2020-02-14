Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2,162.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,509,000 after purchasing an additional 629,235 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Cummins by 258.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 136,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,374,000 after purchasing an additional 98,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cummins by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 826,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,506,000 after purchasing an additional 94,158 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI stock opened at $166.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.05. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.14 and a 12-month high of $186.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $192.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.19.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

