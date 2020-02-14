Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 21.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 30,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $73.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC downgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

