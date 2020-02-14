Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,889 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 13.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

Shares of JCI opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1 year low of $34.48 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.02.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $877,035.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,107 shares in the company, valued at $40,151,058.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 13,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $573,427.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,267,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,989 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,700 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

