Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,456 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $10,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

In related news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

