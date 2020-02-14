Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 1,102 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,027,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cfra cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.47.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $139.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

