Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 11,520 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 716,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,520 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.07% of KeyCorp worth $14,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 13.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,155.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.45.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.