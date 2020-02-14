Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 1,461 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $8,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in United Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in United Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in United Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in United Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.53.

UTX stock opened at $153.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.18. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $121.48 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

