Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 33,004 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,004 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 999.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 74,955 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 20,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 52,337 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 39,583 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $209.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.