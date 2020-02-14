Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 62,042 Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,042 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.06% of Elanco Animal Health worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,565 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 21,438 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,844,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.70, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 3,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $100,100.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,972.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

