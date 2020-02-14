Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 880 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 209.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $132.81 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.57 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $2,952,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,608.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

