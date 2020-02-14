Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $275.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $182.54 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.07.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

