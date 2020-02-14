Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 440.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,512 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 103,910 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $12,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the third quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $103.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.28 and a 200-day moving average of $92.83. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $155.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Nike in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.54.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

