Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,776 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,651 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,533,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,844,000 after acquiring an additional 303,509 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,168 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,530,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,386,000 after purchasing an additional 105,498 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,036,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,073,000 after purchasing an additional 196,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,908,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,075,000 after purchasing an additional 63,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.69. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $54.27. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

