Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,360 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $11,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 17.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.35.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca plc has a 1-year low of $36.83 and a 1-year high of $51.55. The firm has a market cap of $130.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

