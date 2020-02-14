Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 14,086 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,176 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 14,086 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 147.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 2,674.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day moving average is $76.55. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Scotiabank began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.89.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.