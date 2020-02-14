Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 17,063 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,063 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $15,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after buying an additional 6,830,518 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 103,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,269,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 130.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 540,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,328,000 after acquiring an additional 305,964 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $220.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.21. The company has a market capitalization of $560.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price objective on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TH Capital raised their target price on Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

