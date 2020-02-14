Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 20,942 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,942 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.12% of Ingredion worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Ingredion by 20,874.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,717,000 after acquiring an additional 313,124 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,691,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,585,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 481,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,319,000 after purchasing an additional 144,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,445,000 after purchasing an additional 111,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INGR opened at $97.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.06. Ingredion Inc has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 36.42%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $248,192.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,780 shares of company stock valued at $248,282 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

