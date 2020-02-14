Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 2,523 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $11,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 905,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,752,000 after purchasing an additional 55,359 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,682,000 after purchasing an additional 39,318 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 747,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,540,000 after purchasing an additional 20,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 660,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,432,000 after purchasing an additional 21,294 shares during the period.

RSP opened at $118.60 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $100.50 and a one year high of $118.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

