Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 2,961 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,586,748,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in BlackRock by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,571,274,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,765,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 415,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,789,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 357,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,423,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.33.

BlackRock stock opened at $568.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.54 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $526.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.58. The firm has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total value of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,081 shares of company stock valued at $33,360,947. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

