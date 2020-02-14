Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 30,355 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,355 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $11,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 36,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 10,052 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $2,092,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $1,025,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $11,831,000. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 41,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCL. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

NYSE:CCL opened at $43.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $59.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

