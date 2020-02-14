Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 3,809 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $11,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AON by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,541,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,706,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AON by 7.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,002,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,601,000 after buying an additional 133,427 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 4.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 636,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,295,000 after buying an additional 28,633 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 448,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,737,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth approximately $83,069,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON opened at $234.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.24. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $156.09 and a 52-week high of $234.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.38.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

