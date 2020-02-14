Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 48,743 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,743 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.07% of Weyerhaeuser worth $15,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 733.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 882,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,576,000 after buying an additional 776,852 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth $10,739,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,969,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,492,000 after buying an additional 366,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,076.9% during the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 382,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,551,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY opened at $30.25 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.00 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.