Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 5,628 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 584.0% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 94,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $50.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.44. American International Group Inc has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 4.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 109.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

