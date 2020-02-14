Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 7,541 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,541 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.44% of Rush Enterprises worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 399.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUSHB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average of $42.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.12. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

