Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.29% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFI. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,572,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

TFI stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.44 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0868 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

