Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) CEO Sells $1,750,290.38 in Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $166.78. 976,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,360. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.14 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 864.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 367.9% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 94,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2,203.4% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMI. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $192.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cfra downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.19.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

