Cumulus Media (CMLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $280.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.00 million. On average, analysts expect Cumulus Media to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMLS stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92. The company has a market cap of $219.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cumulus Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

