CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 518,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. CVR Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

NYSE:CVI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,971. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average is $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,399,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,007,000 after buying an additional 294,610 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 476,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,970,000 after buying an additional 283,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,046,000 after buying an additional 199,899 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 9,315.0% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 186,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 184,902 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 30,891.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after buying an additional 134,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

