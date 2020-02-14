CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,095 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 131,094 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,739,000 after buying an additional 30,283 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 246,719 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $18,329,000 after purchasing an additional 144,551 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,000,196 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $74,305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,714 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 404,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,121,266. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.37. 7,625,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,091,313. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.58.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.48.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

