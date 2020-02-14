CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Raised to $86.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price upped by analysts at Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CVS. Cfra boosted their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.48.

NYSE CVS opened at $72.00 on Friday. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average of $67.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 404,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,121,266. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 764.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 1,871.4% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

