CWV Chain (CWV) Hits Market Capitalization of $28.64 Million

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 1,538.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $28.64 million and $22,062.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CWV Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox. During the last week, CWV Chain has traded 1,616.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways. The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io.

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

CWV Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

