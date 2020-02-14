CYBR Token (CYBR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $139.00

CYBR Token (CURRENCY:CYBR) traded up 18.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. CYBR Token has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $139.00 worth of CYBR Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CYBR Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OceanEx and IDEX. In the last seven days, CYBR Token has traded 178% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00048345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.06 or 0.06200153 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00062371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00024823 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00126926 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001625 BTC.

CYBR Token Token Profile

CYBR Token is a token. It was first traded on September 7th, 2018. CYBR Token’s total supply is 459,722,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,410,463 tokens. The official message board for CYBR Token is medium.com/cybrtoken. The official website for CYBR Token is cybrtoken.io. CYBR Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CYBR Token

CYBR Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and OceanEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYBR Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CYBR Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CYBR Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

