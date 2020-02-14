Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Lowers Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for 1.4% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.83. 220,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,190,936. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $122.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,719 shares of company stock worth $8,773,501 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.