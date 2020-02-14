Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,403,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,670,000 after buying an additional 898,845 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,499,000 after buying an additional 628,267 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1,490.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 545,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,631,000 after buying an additional 510,751 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,096,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,159,000 after buying an additional 474,687 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $29,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,136,224 shares in the company, valued at $15,498,557,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,609,483 shares of company stock valued at $206,714,535 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.46. 42,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,665,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $136.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.86. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 188.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.72%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

