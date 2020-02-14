Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,785 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF comprises 1.6% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX owned 0.33% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3,828.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,337,000 after purchasing an additional 24,605 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.34. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,468. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.04. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $121.14 and a 52 week high of $155.97.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

