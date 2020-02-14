Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 1,005 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Raytheon accounts for 1.6% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 312.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Raytheon stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $225.68. 266,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,386. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.64. The company has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Raytheon has a one year low of $169.64 and a one year high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.57.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.