Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 1,210 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.7% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $437.14. 9,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,665. The stock has a market cap of $123.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.53 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $420.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

