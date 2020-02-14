Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 1,225 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,890,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,110,675,000 after acquiring an additional 310,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,151,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,617,000 after acquiring an additional 291,719 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,840,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,735,000 after acquiring an additional 61,131 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,427,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,661,000 after acquiring an additional 19,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,424,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,336,000 after acquiring an additional 177,953 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

ADI stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.77. 219,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.53. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,434,585.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,484.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $2,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,483,215.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,087 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

