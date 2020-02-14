DA Davidson Comments on Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $2.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.36. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.21 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 376.67%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.55.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $120,870.00. Also, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,656,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,453 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,360,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,335,000 after buying an additional 152,200 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 3,034,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,185,000 after purchasing an additional 265,400 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 993,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

