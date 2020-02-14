Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 1.1% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 129,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.95. 1,626,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344,917. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $110.29 and a 52 week high of $169.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other Danaher news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at $39,981,847.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $500,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,242 shares in the company, valued at $19,561,184.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 271,015 shares of company stock worth $43,928,132. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Danaher from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

