DAPS Coin (DAPS) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One DAPS Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including txbit.io, Bitmart, SWFT and STEX. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $49,041.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAPS Coin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00048345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $639.06 or 0.06200153 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00062371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00024823 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00126926 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001625 BTC.

DAPS Coin Token Profile

DAPS Coin is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbox, txbit.io, SWFT, STEX and Bitmart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

