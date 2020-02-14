DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) vs. SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Head to Head Survey

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get SeaSpine alerts:

This table compares SeaSpine and DarioHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine -26.22% -27.36% -21.90% DarioHealth -248.57% -325.50% -159.70%

Volatility & Risk

SeaSpine has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DarioHealth has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SeaSpine and DarioHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine 1 0 3 0 2.50 DarioHealth 0 0 1 0 3.00

SeaSpine presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.84%. DarioHealth has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.29%. Given DarioHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than SeaSpine.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.4% of SeaSpine shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of SeaSpine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of DarioHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SeaSpine and DarioHealth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine $143.44 million 2.13 -$33.52 million ($2.18) -7.35 DarioHealth $7.39 million 2.68 -$17.80 million N/A N/A

DarioHealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SeaSpine.

Summary

DarioHealth beats SeaSpine on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices (DBM), collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to improve bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company also offers orthobiologics products in various forms, such as fibers, putties, pastes, strips, and DBM. Its spinal implant portfolio comprises products for spinal decompression, alignment, and stabilization that are used to facilitate fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive, and complex spinal deformity procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. It offers Dario Engage software platform, where the company digitally engages with Dario users and assists them in monitoring their chronic illnesses, as well as provides them with coaching, support, digital communications, and real time alerts, trends, and pattern analysis. DarioHealth Corp. markets its products directly to consumer cash sales, as well as retail pharmacy and distributors; and through e-stores. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.